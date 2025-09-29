Thai Premier Unveils 15-Point Urgent Agenda to Parliament

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led his Cabinet in delivering the new government’s policy statement to the Parliament on Monday, setting out a comprehensive 15-point urgent agenda aimed at immediately addressing the nation’s core challenges.

The policy list heavily features economic stimulus, notably through the continuation of the "Kon La Krueng" (Co-payment) scheme, alongside key measures to reduce the cost of living by lowering essential prices, including energy and transportation fares.

The urgent items also include commitments on national debt resolution, a crackdown on illegal gambling, environmental protection, and legislative reform.

Parliamentary Ceremony and Commitments

The joint parliamentary session, chaired by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was convened to officially receive the policy statement, as required under Section 162 of the Constitution.

The assembly saw a large attendance, with over 393 legislators registered, including 165 Senators and 228 Members of Parliament. The session is scheduled to dedicate 25 hours over two days to the debate.

At 9:35 AM, Premier Anutin, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, formally announced the government’s policy, affirming that his administration’s mandate is anchored in the democratic regime with the King as Head of State.

He stated that the policy aligns with the Constitution’s directives and the existing National Strategy (2018–2037).