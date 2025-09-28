‘No one’ tops voters’ choice as PM for now: Nida Poll

The third popularity rating survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) found that most Thai voters said they currently see no suitable choice for prime minister.

The Nida Poll conducted its third popularity survey of the year among 2,500 respondents nationwide between September 19 and 24. All respondents were at least 18 years old, the minimum voting age. The results were released on Sunday.

The “no one” option overtook opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, whose support dropped from 31.48% in the second survey to 22.80%, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose popularity rose from 9.64% to 20.44%. The “no one” response increased from 19.88% in the previous poll.