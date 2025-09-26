Roadmap to the 2026 election: Thailand set to have new government by mid-year

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Thailand is on course for a new government by mid-2026 under a clear roadmap unveiled by Prime Minister Anutin, who pledged to dissolve Parliament in January.

After Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that Parliament would be dissolved within four months of delivering the government’s policy statement, political analysts have outlined a likely timeline leading to the 2026 general election and the formation of a new administration.

  • September 29–30, 2025: Government presents policy statement to Parliament, the official start of the four-month countdown to dissolution, signalling political parties and the public to prepare.
  • Late January 2026: House of Representatives dissolved, fulfilling the 120-day pledge. The Cabinet must clear pending policies and make final decisions on key appointments.
  • March–early April 2026: Election Commission sets the date for the general election, parties announce candidates and intensify ground campaigning.
  • Late April–May 2026: Election Commission certifies results, and Parliament elects the Speaker of the House, a key moment to gauge coalition-building and alliances.
  • May–June 2026: Parliament votes for prime minister and submits the result for royal endorsement, the decisive phase where parties calculate seats to form a stable government.
  • June–July 2026: New Cabinet sworn in and assumes office, marking the start of full implementation of pending policies.

The roadmap reflects the Anutin government’s intent to provide certainty, reduce political risks and assure the public that the election will take place as scheduled. It also allows both opposition and coalition parties to prepare strategies and alliances well in advance.

By setting a clear timeframe, the administration has effectively opened the political game: the next four months before dissolution will be crucial for adjusting internal party dynamics, consolidating alliances, and rolling out policies aimed at boosting popularity before the country heads to the polls.

If the timeline holds, Thailand’s new government will be in place by mid-2026.

