Roadmap to the 2026 election: Thailand set to have new government by mid-year

June–July 2026: New Cabinet sworn in and assumes office, marking the start of full implementation of pending policies.

The roadmap reflects the Anutin government’s intent to provide certainty, reduce political risks and assure the public that the election will take place as scheduled. It also allows both opposition and coalition parties to prepare strategies and alliances well in advance.

By setting a clear timeframe, the administration has effectively opened the political game: the next four months before dissolution will be crucial for adjusting internal party dynamics, consolidating alliances, and rolling out policies aimed at boosting popularity before the country heads to the polls.

If the timeline holds, Thailand’s new government will be in place by mid-2026.