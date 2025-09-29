Policies are achievable, government ready to act: PM Anutin

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul defended his administration in parliament on Monday during the government’s policy statement, responding to questions from opposition MP Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party. He insisted that the policies announced were “achievable, practical, and beneficial.”

Anutin said all policies had been carefully screened and must be implemented without delay. He stressed that each cabinet minister had been vetted for qualifications, knowledge, experience, and public trust.

“This four-month government will prove itself capable of getting things done. The premiership is the highest honour in service to the nation, and I intend to do my best. There is no division between parties in this cabinet; anyone who succeeds in benefiting the people will have my full support,” he declared.