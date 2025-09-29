Policies are achievable, government ready to act: PM Anutin

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul defended his administration in parliament on Monday during the government’s policy statement, responding to questions from opposition MP Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party. He insisted that the policies announced were “achievable, practical, and beneficial.”
Anutin said all policies had been carefully screened and must be implemented without delay. He stressed that each cabinet minister had been vetted for qualifications, knowledge, experience, and public trust.
“This four-month government will prove itself capable of getting things done. The premiership is the highest honour in service to the nation, and I intend to do my best. There is no division between parties in this cabinet; anyone who succeeds in benefiting the people will have my full support,” he declared.
The prime minister underlined transparency as a priority, saying every project would follow legal procedures, meet regulatory standards, and be open to scrutiny. On democracy, he countered criticism that the government lacked vision by asserting that “true democracy means respecting the majority and not governing by personal will.”
He promised that his administration would set a new standard of accountability and independence, adding, “No one can control this prime minister. Decisions will be made collectively with the cabinet and parliament for the good of the people.”
Anutin acknowledged that his was a “caretaker government” tasked with repairing damage caused by its predecessor. He confirmed that the House would be dissolved on January 31, with October 1 marking the start of the countdown. “Within these four months, we will restore economic confidence, public safety, and the nation’s dignity,” he said.
Highlighting his health sector record, Anutin pointed to his “30-baht treatment anywhere” initiative and promised to reinstate free dialysis nationwide within two months. “If the health minister cannot do it, I will take the portfolio myself,” he asserted.
He also rejected policies such as casinos and entertainment complexes, saying they were harmful to society, and instead promoted measures like digital cash handouts. “We will not rely on gambling to drive the economy,” he said, noting that this stance had led to Bhumjaithai’s earlier departure from government coalitions.
Concluding, Anutin referred to advice he received years ago: “Losers see problems in every solution; winners see solutions in every problem. I may not know whether I will win or lose, but I will always look for solutions.”