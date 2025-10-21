Suphajee, Peruvian envoy discuss trade partnership, target Thailand–Peru FTA conclusion by year-end

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, together with senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, welcomed H.E. Ms. Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazán, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Thailand, to discuss enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to accelerating negotiations on the Thailand–Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with the goal of concluding the key elements by the end of 2025.





Strengthening a 60-year partnership

Thailand and Peru have enjoyed over 60 years of diplomatic relations, and both countries possess significant potential as economic partners. Suphajee said that modernising the 20-year-old FTA will create new opportunities for businesses in both nations across agriculture, processed food, automotive, machinery, and creative industries, while also improving supply chain connectivity and transport links between Asia and South America.

“The Peruvian ambassador expressed appreciation for Thailand’s commitment to advancing FTA talks,” Suphajee said. “Peru also highlighted its readiness in economic, trade, and infrastructure development, following the opening of the Port of Chancay in November 2024.”

Port of Chancay: Peru’s Pacific hub

Peru aims to make the Port of Chancay a logistics hub on the Pacific coast of South America, helping to increase import–export volumes between Asia and the region. Suphajee noted that this will give Thai entrepreneurs and exporters easier access to South American markets and expand opportunities for cooperation.