On July 28, 2025, Peru commemorated its 204th Independence Day, a pivotal moment in the nation's history. The day marks General José de San Martín's proclamation of independence in 1821, setting the stage for the nation's liberation from Spanish colonial rule. The celebrations spanned two days, with July 28 dedicated to the declaration of independence and July 29 honouring the Peruvian Armed Forces and National Police. Festivities included flag-raising ceremonies, a presidential address, and the Grand Military Parade in Lima, showcasing the nation's pride and unity.
In 2025, Peru and Thailand marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, a testament to six decades of cooperation and mutual respect. The two countries have engaged in various high-level exchanges, fostering a deeper understanding and collaboration across multiple sectors.
The economic ties between Peru and Thailand have flourished over the years. In 2023, Peru exported approximately $170 million worth of goods to Thailand, with key exports including molluscs, raw zinc, and molybdenum ore . The Thailand–Peru Free Trade Agreement (TPFTA), which came into effect in 2011, has further facilitated trade by reducing tariffs and promoting economic exchanges.
Cultural diplomacy has played a significant role in strengthening the bond between Peru and Thailand. In 2025, the "Torito de Pucará" exhibition was held in Bangkok to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This exhibition featured six 1.5-metre-tall bull sculptures, crafted by artists from both countries, symbolising protection and prosperity. The event not only showcased Peruvian heritage but also highlighted the rich cultural exchange between the two nations.
As both nations continue to build upon their strong foundation, future collaborations are set to enhance bilateral relations. Discussions are underway to finalise the full Thailand–Peru Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TPCEPA), aiming to further boost trade and investment . Additionally, joint initiatives in tourism, education, and sustainable development are being explored to promote mutual growth and understanding.
Peru's 204th Independence Day in 2025 was not only a celebration of national pride but also a reflection of the enduring friendship between Peru and Thailand. Through continued diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange, both nations are poised to strengthen their ties and embark on a future of shared prosperity and mutual respect.