Peru celebrates 204th Independence Day in 2025: Strengthening ties with Thailand

On July 28, 2025, Peru commemorated its 204th Independence Day, a pivotal moment in the nation's history. The day marks General José de San Martín's proclamation of independence in 1821, setting the stage for the nation's liberation from Spanish colonial rule. The celebrations spanned two days, with July 28 dedicated to the declaration of independence and July 29 honouring the Peruvian Armed Forces and National Police. Festivities included flag-raising ceremonies, a presidential address, and the Grand Military Parade in Lima, showcasing the nation's pride and unity.



Strengthening Diplomatic Relations with Thailand

In 2025, Peru and Thailand marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, a testament to six decades of cooperation and mutual respect. The two countries have engaged in various high-level exchanges, fostering a deeper understanding and collaboration across multiple sectors.