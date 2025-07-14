Thailand and Peru mark 60 years of ties with ‘Torito de Pucará’ sculptures across Bangkok

All six sculptures were displayed together from July 12 to 16, 2025, at ICONSIAM. From July 20 to November 5, 2025, they will be on show at the following five additional locations across Bangkok:

Song Wat Road – sculpture by Chira Chirapravati Na Ayudhya

Wat Pho – sculpture by Diego Cornejo (Peru)

MRT Phahon Yothin Station (Metro Art) – sculpture by Sukhumal Sarakasetrin

ICONSIAM – sculpture by Nakrob Moonmanas

Siam Discovery – sculpture by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch

One Bangkok – sculpture by Somnuek Klangnok

The public is encouraged to visit the six bulls, take photos, and share them online using the hashtag #PeruMeetsThailand for a chance to win a round-trip ticket to Peru.

The event was also attended by executives from the Siam Piwat Group, the six featured artists, and representatives from related organisations.

#peruinthailand #PeruMeetsThailand #TORITODEPUCARÁ #BMA #Bangkok