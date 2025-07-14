Thailand and Peru mark 60 years of ties with ‘Torito de Pucará’ sculptures across Bangkok

Governor Chadchart highlighted the key role of embassies in linking Bangkok with the world and underscored the strength of Thai–Peruvian cultural ties.
He cited recent collaborative exhibitions, including Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands—a ceramic bull painting exhibition held two years ago—and Qhapaq Ñan: The Great Inca Route, a photographic exhibition held last year.
“Cultural exchanges evolve rapidly and have enriched Bangkok’s art scene in recent years. We fully support such initiatives. I thank the Peruvian Embassy for this wonderful event and invite everyone to enjoy the beauty of the Torito de Pucará sculptures, now displayed across six locations in the city,” the Governor said.
Commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Peru, the exhibition features six 1.5-metre-tall bull sculptures. Five were created by Thai artists and one by a Peruvian artist, all inspired by the traditional Torito de Pucará—a sacred ceramic bull from Peru’s Puno region, designated a National Cultural Heritage by Peru’s Ministry of Culture in 2019.
All six sculptures were displayed together from July 12 to 16, 2025, at ICONSIAM. From July 20 to November 5, 2025, they will be on show at the following five additional locations across Bangkok:
The public is encouraged to visit the six bulls, take photos, and share them online using the hashtag #PeruMeetsThailand for a chance to win a round-trip ticket to Peru.
The event was also attended by executives from the Siam Piwat Group, the six featured artists, and representatives from related organisations.
