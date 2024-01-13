Peru officials seize 2 doll-like figures; they're not aliens, verdict says

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues, therefore they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Estrada told reporters. “They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens.”

The prosecutor’s office has not yet determined who owns the objects. Officials on Friday would only say that a Mexican citizen was the intended recipient of the objects before they were seized by customs agents in October.

Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September when he went before the country’s congress to present two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru.

He along with others claimed they were “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”