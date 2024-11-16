APEC Business Council lauds Paetongtarn’s visionary speech in Peru

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that the PM emphasised the importance of health and well-being as key priorities. She pointed out the direct link between ageing, health, and innovation, and their impact on economic opportunities faced by all nations.

Thailand, she explained, is proud of its success in implementing the UHC programme since 2002, ensuring affordable, high-quality healthcare services for Thai citizens while promoting equality. She highlighted that after 22 years, nearly all Thais are covered by the state’s health insurance system, which has significantly benefited low-income families.

The PM also discussed the challenges posed by demographic shifts. With over 20% of the population aged 60 or above, Thailand is set to become a "super-aged society" within the next decade, potentially impacting the nation’s development capacity. In response, the government is determined to further enhance its universal healthcare system to meet these challenges and align with global changes.