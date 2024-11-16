APEC Business Council lauds Paetongtarn’s visionary speech in Peru

The APEC Business Council on Friday (November 15) commended Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her visionary speech at the APEC CEO Summit held at the Grand National Theater of Peru in Lima.
Paetongtarn shared the achievements of Thailand’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme, known as the "30-Baht Healthcare for All" initiative, and invited APEC leaders to invest in healthcare businesses catering to all age groups.
Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that the PM emphasised the importance of health and well-being as key priorities. She pointed out the direct link between ageing, health, and innovation, and their impact on economic opportunities faced by all nations.
Thailand, she explained, is proud of its success in implementing the UHC programme since 2002, ensuring affordable, high-quality healthcare services for Thai citizens while promoting equality. She highlighted that after 22 years, nearly all Thais are covered by the state’s health insurance system, which has significantly benefited low-income families.
The PM also discussed the challenges posed by demographic shifts. With over 20% of the population aged 60 or above, Thailand is set to become a "super-aged society" within the next decade, potentially impacting the nation’s development capacity. In response, the government is determined to further enhance its universal healthcare system to meet these challenges and align with global changes.
Paetongtarn highlighted the importance of leveraging innovation and digital technology to improve healthcare across APEC economies. She said that some nations could not address these challenges alone, making collaborative efforts between public and private sectors essential. The private sector, she noted, plays a crucial role in enhancing healthcare systems that support ageing populations to live healthier and longer lives.
The PM encouraged the APEC Business Advisory Council to discuss policies promoting employment opportunities for older workers, including new skill training and upskilling initiatives, Jirayu said.
The address received positive feedback from APEC business leaders, many of whom expressed interest in investing in Thailand’s healthcare sector, he added.