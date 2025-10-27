Thailand Warned Against Monopolistic US Rare Earth Deal in 'Trade War' Fallout

Academic warns Bangkok against granting Washington exclusive rights to its critical minerals, fearing Chinese retaliation and trade leverage.

A Thai academic has issued a sharp warning to the government concerning its recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States, cautioning that a subsequent binding agreement could grant Washington exclusive rights to Thailand’s rare earth elements and risk retaliation from China.

The MOU, titled “Cooperation to diversify global critical minerals supply chains and promote investments,” was recently publicised on the US government’s White House website following its signing by the two nations.

Somjai Phagaphasvivat, an independent expert in economics and political affairs, told Krungthep Turakij that the US is rapidly prioritising the securing of rare earth materials.

This has become an urgent strategic necessity after China, over the past month or two, announced new, tighter controls on rare earth exports, requiring companies to report even small volumes to Beijing.

This action has heightened US awareness of the need to find new, secure sources of critical minerals, particularly given that China currently controls an estimated 80 to 85 per cent of the world’s rare earth reserves.