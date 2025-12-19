Is hair loss a public health issue? President Lee Jae Myung believes so

The controversy emerged during a livestreamed policy briefing on Tuesday (December 16), when Lee instructed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to review extending insurance coverage beyond the narrow range of medically induced hair loss currently covered.

The remarks quickly drew criticism from doctors, opposition politicians and civic groups, who argue that limited public insurance resources should be prioritised for patients with cancer, rare diseases and other serious conditions.

The Korean Medical Association said Wednesday it was particularly concerned by Lee’s comment that hair loss can be “a matter of life and death for youths.” The association urged the government to prioritise coverage for cancer and other serious illnesses instead.

Under the current system, the National Health Insurance Service covers only limited treatments aimed at suppressing hair loss caused by immune system disorders. Most medications that promote hair growth remain excluded from coverage.

Lee went further by suggesting that hair loss caused by hereditary factors could be regarded as a form of disease and thus be eligible for insurance support.