Thundershowers and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Thundershowers and heavy rains are likely in some areas of the North, the lower Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan, the East, and the South regions, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday.

These conditions are due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the country and the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly wind dominates over the Gulf, the department said.

It warned residents in the South and the western part of Thailand to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.

In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.