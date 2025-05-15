Thundershowers and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Thundershowers and heavy rains are likely in some areas of the North, the lower Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan, the East, and the South regions, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday.
These conditions are due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the country and the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly wind dominates over the Gulf, the department said.
It warned residents in the South and the western part of Thailand to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.
In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-33°C.