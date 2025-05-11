Summer storms and heavy rain to impact Thailand through May 12

May 12, 2025

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun

Northeastern Region: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity

Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon

Safety Advice:

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for potential hazards, including falling trees, damaged structures, flooding in low-lying areas, and lightning during storms. Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms and stay away from large trees, billboards, or unsecured structures. Those in agricultural sectors are encouraged to reinforce plant supports, protect livestock, and take precautions to prevent crop damage.

In the South, rainfall is expected to intensify, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang, due to strengthening southwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea and the southern region. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. Residents should be cautious of flash floods and runoff, especially near mountain slopes and waterways. Mariners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

To minimise potential impacts, the public is encouraged to plan daily activities and travel with care, closely monitor updates from the Thailand Meteorological Department, and access real-time information at www.tmd.go.th or via hotlines 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24/7.



