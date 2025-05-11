Summer storms and heavy rain to impact Thailand through May 12

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, Director-General of the Thailand Meteorological Department, signed an official weather announcement on May 11, 2025, warning of summer storms in upper Thailand and heavy rain in the South, with expected impacts through May 12, 2025.
The statement notes that upper Thailand will be affected by summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, heavy rain in certain areas, and possible lightning strikes. This weather pattern is due to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to southeasterly and southerly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over the upper parts of the country, where hot weather conditions already prevail.
Affected Provinces:
May 11, 2025
Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak
Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity
Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan
May 12, 2025
Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun
Northeastern Region: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin
Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity
Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon
Safety Advice:
Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for potential hazards, including falling trees, damaged structures, flooding in low-lying areas, and lightning during storms. Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms and stay away from large trees, billboards, or unsecured structures. Those in agricultural sectors are encouraged to reinforce plant supports, protect livestock, and take precautions to prevent crop damage.
In the South, rainfall is expected to intensify, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang, due to strengthening southwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea and the southern region. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. Residents should be cautious of flash floods and runoff, especially near mountain slopes and waterways. Mariners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
To minimise potential impacts, the public is encouraged to plan daily activities and travel with care, closely monitor updates from the Thailand Meteorological Department, and access real-time information at www.tmd.go.th or via hotlines 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24/7.