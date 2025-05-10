Severe summer storms forecast across Thailand this weekend

These conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather persists, the department said.
People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of severe weather by staying clear of large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to strengthen, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers to those areas. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are forecast to reach about 1 metre in height and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to avoid stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with scattered thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains mostly in Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-40°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thunderstorms with gusty wind, hails, and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-35°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hails mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-38°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hails in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 26-29°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Hot day with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 35-37°C.