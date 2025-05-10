Severe summer storms forecast across Thailand this weekend

These conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather persists, the department said.

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of severe weather by staying clear of large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock, it added.

Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to strengthen, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers to those areas. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are forecast to reach about 1 metre in height and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to avoid stormy areas, the department warned.