Severe summer storms hit Buriram’s Nang Rong District, major road flooded

Heavy rainfall around noon today caused flooding on the major Chokchai-Det Udom Road near the Nang Rong intersection, making travel difficult. The left lanes were especially submerged, prompting authorities to advise motorists to use the right lanes with caution.

Satellite and radar data from the Thai Meteorological Department at 11:30 AM showed widespread rain and thunderstorms covering several northeastern provinces, including Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram, as well as parts of eastern Thailand. Thunderstorm activity is also beginning to form along the western coast of southern Thailand.

The Meteorological Department has issued Announcement No. 6 (115/2025), warning residents in upper Thailand to brace for summer storms and heavy rainfall in the South, expected to continue through May 12. The Northeast is forecast to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, hail in some areas, and potential lightning strikes. Other regions may feel the impact in the following days.