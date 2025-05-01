Summer storm, gust, and heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to a high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the confluence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a westerly trough from Myanmar pass over the North and upper Northeast, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to beware of severe conditions by avoiding outdoor areas, large trees, and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock from damage.

Meanwhile, the easterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, with reduced rainfall expected. Wave heights are likely to be below 1 metre in general, but may exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All vessels in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should avoid these thunderstorms, the department said.