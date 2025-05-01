Summer storm, gust, and heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to a high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the confluence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a westerly trough from Myanmar pass over the North and upper Northeast, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to beware of severe conditions by avoiding outdoor areas, large trees, and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock from damage.
Meanwhile, the easterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, with reduced rainfall expected. Wave heights are likely to be below 1 metre in general, but may exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All vessels in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should avoid these thunderstorms, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-38°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 35-39°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphanburi, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao and Chonburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla and Yala; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with scattered thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.