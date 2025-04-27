Summer storm hits Thailand: Heavy rain, Strong winds in Bangkok

Thai Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast for April 27, 2025

Upper Thailand will experience summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and occasional lightning. Residents in affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms and avoid travelling through areas prone to thunderstorms or locations with recurring floods.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect agricultural products and livestock from potential damage.

People are also advised to take care of their health during this period of weather change.

This situation is due to a moderately high-pressure system from China spreading over Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the North and Central regions of Thailand.

Meanwhile, upper Thailand continues to experience hot to very hot weather.