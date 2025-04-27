Summer storm hits Thailand: Heavy rain, Strong winds in Bangkok

Thai Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast for April 27, 2025
Upper Thailand will experience summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and occasional lightning. Residents in affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms and avoid travelling through areas prone to thunderstorms or locations with recurring floods.
Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect agricultural products and livestock from potential damage.
People are also advised to take care of their health during this period of weather change.
This situation is due to a moderately high-pressure system from China spreading over Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the North and Central regions of Thailand.
Meanwhile, upper Thailand continues to experience hot to very hot weather.
For the lower South of Thailand, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas due to the influence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds covering the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Special caution is advised for low-lying areas where drainage is limited, potentially causing short-term flooding due to poor water discharge.
Additionally, people should avoid open spaces, being under large trees, unstable structures, and unsecured billboards.
Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6am, April 27, to 6am, April 28,
Bangkok and Vicinity
Generally hot with summer thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, accompanied by gusty winds and isolated hail.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 35–38°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region
Generally hot to very hot with summer thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, along with gusty winds and isolated hail, mostly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces.
Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
Maximum temperature: 37–41°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Generally hot with summer thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, together with gusty winds and isolated hail, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–39°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Generally hot with some very hot areas. Summer thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, with isolated gusty winds, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–40°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region
Hot with summer thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, with gusty winds and isolated hail, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.
Minimum temperature: 24–28°C
Maximum temperature: 33–38°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Waves below 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with gusty winds and isolated heavy rain, particularly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 32–36°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Waves below 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.
Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Waves about 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas