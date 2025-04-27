Prepare for summer storm: Check 59 affected provinces from April 27 to May 1

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center , stated that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the summer storm, effective from April 27 to May 1. The storm may bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possibly lightning in some areas.

"Currently, the center has instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to closely monitor the situation and prepare rapid response teams and necessary equipment in high-risk areas to assist the public immediately when an emergency occurs." said Jirayu.