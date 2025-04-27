Prepare for summer storm: Check 59 affected provinces from April 27 to May 1

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center , stated that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the summer storm, effective from April 27 to May 1. The storm may bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possibly lightning in some areas.
"Currently, the center has instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to closely monitor the situation and prepare rapid response teams and necessary equipment in high-risk areas to assist the public immediately when an emergency occurs." said Jirayu.
"I urge residents in the 59 affected provinces to stay updated on weather reports and official announcements. If affected by disasters, they can report incidents and request assistance through the 1784 emergency hotline, available 24/7," Jirayu added.
The Meteorological Department predicts that the summer storm will affect the following 59 provinces across northern, northeastern, central, and southern Thailand:
Northern Region (15 Provinces): Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phrae, Nan, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Northeastern Region (17 Provinces): Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central Region (17 Provinces): Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok.
Eastern Region (8 Provinces): Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Southern Region (2 Provinces): Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.