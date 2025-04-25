Scorching heat and summer storms expected in upper Thailand

People in northern regions are advised to take precautions against heat-related health issues and sudden severe weather, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
In the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, southwesterly winds are causing isolated heavy rain, the department said.
Waves in the Andaman Sea may reach up to 1 metre, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels are advised to avoid stormy areas, the department advised.
From April 26 to May 1, a moderate high-pressure system from China will move into Vietnam and the South China Sea. This will create a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over northern Thailand, while the intense heat continues. Summer storms are likely, with potential for thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall in some areas, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 38-41°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 38-41°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-29°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 28-29°C, maximum 36-40°C.