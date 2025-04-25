Scorching heat and summer storms expected in upper Thailand

People in northern regions are advised to take precautions against heat-related health issues and sudden severe weather, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

In the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, southwesterly winds are causing isolated heavy rain, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea may reach up to 1 metre, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels are advised to avoid stormy areas, the department advised.

From April 26 to May 1, a moderate high-pressure system from China will move into Vietnam and the South China Sea. This will create a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over northern Thailand, while the intense heat continues. Summer storms are likely, with potential for thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall in some areas, the department said.