Meteorological Department warns of another round of summer storms late April to early May

An update from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows 15-day forecasts for daily accumulated rainfall and wind patterns at the 925 hPa level (approximately 750 metres above sea level), covering the period from April 23 to May 7. The data, initiated on April 22, uses color codes: red indicates heavy rainfall, while green shows light rain.

From April 23 to 25, rainfall is expected to decrease, with fewer clouds and rising temperatures in many areas. During this time, the sun will be nearly directly overhead in Thailand, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke. Thunderstorms will be less frequent but may still occur in parts of the upper Northeast and Eastern regions (including Chanthaburi and Trat).

Meanwhile, central to southern areas of the South will see an increase in thunderstorms, with potential for heavy rain in some locations.