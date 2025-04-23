Factory operators ordered to strengthen fire safety amid summer risks

The letter includes guidelines and documents to enhance safety measures in high-risk areas.
The office stated that due to Thailand’s high temperatures and dry conditions during summer, the risk of fire significantly increases—particularly in industrial zones where chemicals, flammable materials, or heat-generating processes are present. Without proper inspection and prevention plans, such incidents could lead to serious harm to both lives and property.
The office included four attached documents, accessible via QR code:
Additionally, businesses are encouraged to review relevant ministerial regulations, including:
These efforts aim to ensure legal compliance and reduce fire risks during the summer months, the office said, adding that businesses are urged to strictly follow the provided guidelines.
For further details, the public and related parties can visit the Department of Industrial Works' website.