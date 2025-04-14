Summer storm to bring thunderstorms and hail to North, Central

A moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand, where hot weather is occurring.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has advised people in the North and Central regions to take care of their health due to changeable weather, and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding outdoor areas, large trees and unsecured billboards.

People are advised to avoid travelling through areas prone to recurring flooding, and all forms of transport should exercise increased caution during the phenomena, the department said, adding that farmers should take measures to protect crops and safeguard animals.