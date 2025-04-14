Summer storm to bring thunderstorms and hail to North, Central

A moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand, where hot weather is occurring.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has advised people in the North and Central regions to take care of their health due to changeable weather, and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding outdoor areas, large trees and unsecured billboards.
People are advised to avoid travelling through areas prone to recurring flooding, and all forms of transport should exercise increased caution during the phenomena, the department said, adding that farmers should take measures to protect crops and safeguard animals.
TMD also forecast strengthening easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea, with increased rainfall in the South.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around one metre in height, rising to over two metres during thundershowers.
“All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should keep off thundershowers,” the department advised.
North: Scattered thunderstorms, gust, hail and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai and Tak; Minimum temperature 18-24 °C; Maximum temperature 28-38 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 20-24 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Central: Isolated thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 25-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-38 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-36 °C.
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumpon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
South (West coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phanggha, Phuket and Krabi; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers with gust; Minimum temperature 25-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.