Weather alert: Severe summer storms forecast for upper Thailand until May 1

Between April 26–27, a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing southeasterly and southwesterly winds to converge over upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather is already occurring, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Saturday.
From April 28 to May 1, a westerly trough from Myanmar will move across the North, Upper Northeast, and Upper Central regions of Thailand, the department said, adding that these conditions are likely to trigger summer storms, with thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, isolated heavy rain, and occasional lightning strikes in some areas.
People in the upper country are urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, the department warned.
Affected areas are as follows
April 26
Northeast: Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, and Bangkok metropolitan area
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
April 27
North: Tak, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Bangkok metropolitan area.
East: Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
April 28-29
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi and Saraburi.
April 30-May 1
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat and Lopburi.