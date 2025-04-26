Weather alert: Severe summer storms forecast for upper Thailand until May 1

Between April 26–27, a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing southeasterly and southwesterly winds to converge over upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather is already occurring, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Saturday.

From April 28 to May 1, a westerly trough from Myanmar will move across the North, Upper Northeast, and Upper Central regions of Thailand, the department said, adding that these conditions are likely to trigger summer storms, with thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, isolated heavy rain, and occasional lightning strikes in some areas.

People in the upper country are urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, the department warned.