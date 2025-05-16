Heavy rainfall and flash flood risk as monsoon prevails across Thailand

Heavy rainfall is likely across the country on Friday as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
Meanwhile, southeasterly and southerly winds dominate the lower North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok metropolitan area, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
Residents in the South and upper Thailand should be cautious of heavy rain and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying regions, the department added.
In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Chanthaburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.