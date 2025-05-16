Heavy rainfall and flash flood risk as monsoon prevails across Thailand

Heavy rainfall is likely across the country on Friday as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

Meanwhile, southeasterly and southerly winds dominate the lower North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok metropolitan area, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

Residents in the South and upper Thailand should be cautious of heavy rain and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying regions, the department added.

In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms, the department warned.