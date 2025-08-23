Typhoon Kajiki set to impact Thailand, northern provinces brace for heavy rainfall

On August 23, Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th storm of the year, formed over the Philippines as a tropical depression moving westwards towards Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that on August 24 the system would intensify into a strong tropical storm, bringing torrential rain to Hainan Island, China, before strengthening further into a Category 1 typhoon (on a scale of 1-5).
Forecast path and impact:
August 24-25: The storm is expected to make landfall over Vinh and southern Hanoi in Vietnam, causing very heavy rainfall. Thailand is forecast to see increasing rain across Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and surrounding provinces.
August 25: Kajiki will weaken into a tropical storm, bringing heavy rain to central Laos and to Thai provinces including Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Loei and neighbouring areas.
August 26: The storm is expected to reach Nan province, with very heavy rain in Tha Wang Pha, Bo Kluea, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Mueang district and surrounding areas.
August 26-27: Moving westwards, Kajiki will continue to trigger heavy rainfall in Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and nearby areas, before dissipating.
The forecast is based on data from the Thai Meteorological Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, Tropical Storm Risk, the Japan Meteorological Agency, Windy, and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.