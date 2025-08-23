Typhoon Kajiki set to impact Thailand, northern provinces brace for heavy rainfall

Forecast path and impact:

August 24-25: The storm is expected to make landfall over Vinh and southern Hanoi in Vietnam, causing very heavy rainfall. Thailand is forecast to see increasing rain across Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and surrounding provinces.

August 25: Kajiki will weaken into a tropical storm, bringing heavy rain to central Laos and to Thai provinces including Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Loei and neighbouring areas.

August 26: The storm is expected to reach Nan province, with very heavy rain in Tha Wang Pha, Bo Kluea, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Mueang district and surrounding areas.

August 26-27: Moving westwards, Kajiki will continue to trigger heavy rainfall in Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and nearby areas, before dissipating.

The forecast is based on data from the Thai Meteorological Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, Tropical Storm Risk, the Japan Meteorological Agency, Windy, and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.