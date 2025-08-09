TMD detects tropical storm Podul forming in South China Sea–Pacific Ocean

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that tropical storm Podul has formed in the South China Sea–Pacific Ocean, marking the 11th storm of 2025. The storm is moving westward towards Taiwan.

Although its path will not take it directly into Thailand, the TMD noted it is a system to watch closely due to potential regional impacts.

The name “Podul” — meaning willow tree — was contributed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea). This is the 11th named storm of the year according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Tokyo.



