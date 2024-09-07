Vietnam PM orders swift action on storm and flood response

On Friday night (September 6), Typhoon Yagi made landfall in the Gulf of Tonkin, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to northern Vietnam. In light of the increased risks of urban flooding, landslides, and flash floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh swiftly issued Directive No 88/CD-TTg, calling on authorities to prioritise immediate response efforts to safeguard lives and property in the aftermath of the storm.

The directive was addressed to Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees in the provinces and cities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, and Vinh Phuc. It was also sent to the ministers of Defence, Public Security, Natural Resources and Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Education and Training, Industry and Trade, Transport, Construction, Foreign Affairs, and Culture, Sports and Tourism.