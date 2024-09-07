Vietnam PM orders swift action on storm and flood response

On Friday night (September 6), Typhoon Yagi made landfall in the Gulf of Tonkin, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to northern Vietnam. In light of the increased risks of urban flooding, landslides, and flash floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh swiftly issued Directive No 88/CD-TTg, calling on authorities to prioritise immediate response efforts to safeguard lives and property in the aftermath of the storm.
The directive was addressed to Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees in the provinces and cities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, and Vinh Phuc. It was also sent to the ministers of Defence, Public Security, Natural Resources and Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Education and Training, Industry and Trade, Transport, Construction, Foreign Affairs, and Culture, Sports and Tourism.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Typhoon Yagi entered the Gulf of Tonkin on Friday night, with maximum winds near the eye reaching force 14 and gusts up to force 17. From Saturday (September 7) onwards, the storm is expected to affect the northern provinces with strong winds and heavy rain, with rainfall amounts ranging from 100 to 350mm, and isolated areas seeing over 500mm. This heightens the risk of urban flooding, landslides, and flash floods in midland and mountainous regions.
To mitigate these risks, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries, sectors, and localities to continue implementing previously issued directives, including Directive No 86/CD-TTg dated September 3, 2024 and Directive No 87/CD-TTg dated September 5, 2024. The primary focus remains on ensuring public safety and protecting state assets.
Chairpersons of the People’s Committees in affected areas are advised to closely monitor the situation, and if necessary, issue public guidance to avoid non-essential travel and consider temporarily closing schools at all levels to ensure safety.
Deputy Prime Ministers, in accordance with their areas of responsibility, will directly oversee and guide relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in carrying out this directive.
The Government Office, in its supervisory role, will encourage timely reporting from ministries, sectors, and localities, ensuring any urgent or emerging issues are promptly communicated to the Prime Minister.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network