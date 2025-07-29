Storm Wipha update: 7 dead, 143 injured, 43 health facilities damaged

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Storm Wipha causes 7 deaths, 143 injuries, and damages 43 health facilities across 7 provinces in Thailand. Health authorities respond with emergency operations.

The Ministry of Public Health has reported on the impact of severe tropical storm Wipha as of July 29, 2025, with a total of 7 provinces affected: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Mai, and Sukhothai.

Currently, 5 provinces remain affected, with 48 districts still impacted: Chiang Rai (15 districts), Nan (12 districts), Sukhothai (5 districts), Phrae (7 districts), and Phayao (9 districts).

The death toll has increased by 1, and the number of injuries has risen by 20, bringing the total to 7 deaths, 143 injuries, and 1 missing person.

The Ministry of Public Health has activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the provincial level in Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, and Sukhothai.

A total of 43 health facilities have been affected, including 7 hospitals, with 6 hospitals remaining operational and 1 partially closed. The affected hospitals are:


Operational hospitals:

Nan Province:

  • Wiang Sa Hospital
  • Chiang Klang Hospital
  • Mae Charim Hospital
  • Nan Public Health Office
  • Bo Kleua Public Health Office

Phayao Province:

  • Chiang Kham Hospital

Chiang Rai Province:

  • Thoeng Hospital
  • Doi Luang Hospital
  • Thoeng Public Health Office

Phrae Province:

  • Phrae Provincial Public Health Office


Closed hospitals:

Nan Province:

  • Nan Hospital
  • Phrae Public Health Office

Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospitals (SHPHs):

A total of 29 SHPHs were affected, with 25 remaining operational:

  • Nan Province: 11 SHPHs
  • Chiang Rai Province: 3 SHPHs
  • Phrae Province: 4 SHPHs
  • Phayao Province: 11 SHPHs

Closed SHPHs:

  • Nan: 3 SHPHs
  • Phrae: 1 SHPH

The ministry continues to assess the situation and provide urgent medical support to those affected.

