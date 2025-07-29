Storm Wipha update: 7 dead, 143 injured, 43 health facilities damaged

The Ministry of Public Health has reported on the impact of severe tropical storm Wipha as of July 29, 2025, with a total of 7 provinces affected: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Mai, and Sukhothai.

Currently, 5 provinces remain affected, with 48 districts still impacted: Chiang Rai (15 districts), Nan (12 districts), Sukhothai (5 districts), Phrae (7 districts), and Phayao (9 districts).

The death toll has increased by 1, and the number of injuries has risen by 20, bringing the total to 7 deaths, 143 injuries, and 1 missing person.

The Ministry of Public Health has activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the provincial level in Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, and Sukhothai.