Tropical Storm Wipha Halts Bus Services to Northern Thailand

Tropical Storm Wipha has caused extensive flooding in northern Thailand, leading to the temporary suspension of two major bus routes connecting Bangkok to Nan and Phayao provinces.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, Managing Director of The Transport Co., Ltd. (BorkorSor), announced that sustained heavy rainfall and flash floods have rendered main roads in Nan and Phayao impassable for vehicles.

As a result, BorkorSor has been forced to temporarily cease operations on the following services:

Route 47: Bangkok to Thung Chang

Route 910: Bangkok to Nan

BorkorSor apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.