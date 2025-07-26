Tropical Storm Wipha Halts Bus Services to Northern Thailand

Tropical Storm Wipha has caused extensive flooding in northern Thailand, leading to the temporary suspension of two major bus routes connecting Bangkok to Nan and Phayao provinces.
Atthawit Rakjamroon, Managing Director of The Transport Co., Ltd. (BorkorSor), announced that sustained heavy rainfall and flash floods have rendered main roads in Nan and Phayao impassable for vehicles.
As a result, BorkorSor has been forced to temporarily cease operations on the following services:
BorkorSor apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
Customers who no longer wish to travel can obtain a full refund or reschedule their journeys at any BorkorSor bus terminal nationwide. The company confirmed it is closely monitoring the flood situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.
In adherence to the Ministry of Transport's directive to prepare for Tropical Storm Wipha, BorkorSor has instructed all station masters in affected areas to maintain vigilance and closely track water levels.
Furthermore, drivers on routes susceptible to flooding have been advised to exercise extreme caution, heed warning signs, and conduct thorough pre-service checks on their vehicles, including brakes, lighting, and tyres, to ensure passenger safety.