Flooding crisis in Sukhothai and Phrae provinces as river levels rise, emergency warnings issued

Meanwhile, in Phrae Province, the DDPM reported that the Yom River in Wang Chin District has also overflowed, with water levels expected to rise further. This will affect areas along the river, including Mae Keng, Mae Paak, Wang Chin, and Napoon subdistricts. Residents are urged to move belongings to higher ground, evacuate to shelters if needed, and relocate vulnerable groups to safer locations.

The DDPM, in collaboration with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, has sent emergency alerts regarding the overflow of the Yom River in Si Samrong and Muang Districts in Sukhothai, as well as Wang Chin District in Phrae.

For assistance, citizens can contact the DDPM via Line ID @1784DDPM or call the 1784 hotline, available 24 hours a day.

On July 25, Phrae Governor Somchai Lertprasittipan and his team distributed food, drinking water, and relief packages to affected residents in the Ban Mai Sawan Niwet community in Thung Kwaw subdistrict, Phrae. Over 285 households in the community have been affected by the flooding, with water levels reaching 2-3 metres. The water levels in the economic zone of the province are expected to begin receding from the evening of July 26.