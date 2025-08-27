Typhoon Kajiki causes severe damage, 3 dead, 13 injured in Vietnam

Typhoon Kajiki, bringing torrential rains and strong winds, caused at least three deaths and injured 13 others in provinces of Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri, as of 7 am Tuesday.

Three people were killed (one each in Ninh Binh, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh), and 13 others were injured (one in Phu Tho, two in Nghe An, five in Ha Tinh and five in Quang Tri).

Floods and strong winds, triggered by the typhoon, also damaged or unroofed more than 6,802 houses, inundated 28,814 ha of rice fields, destroyed 2,221 ha of other crops, and felled nearly 18,000 trees.

Over 44,000 people from 18,500 households have been evacuated to safer places.

Six landslides were reported along rural roads in the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri, while several roads were submerged.

In Thanh Hoa Province, 11 low-water crossings were flooded, resulting in traffic disruptions, while in Quang Tri Province, seven communes were left isolated.

The power grid also suffered severe damage. Three incidents were reported on the 500 kV transmission line, of which two have been repaired. Four incidents on the 220 kV line have all been resolved.