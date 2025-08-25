Typhoon Kajiki Makes Landfall in Vietnam, Bringing Heavy Rains to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 13th announcement regarding Typhoon Kajiki, which made landfall in Vietnam on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to large parts of Thailand until Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

As of 4:00 PM on Monday, Typhoon Kajiki had moved ashore over the city of Vinh in northern Vietnam, located at latitude 18.3°N, longitude 106.0°E, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of approximately 120 kilometres per hour.

The storm is moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it moves over Laos and into Thailand's upper northeastern region on Tuesday morning.

It is likely to weaken further into a strong low-pressure cell before moving over the northern province of Nan on Tuesday evening.

As a result, Thailand's Northern and upper Northeastern regions will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly in provinces close to the storm's path, including Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Uttaradit, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Chiang Rai, and Lampang.

The Eastern and Western Southern regions will also be indirectly affected.

The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of heavy rain, strong winds, and the accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.