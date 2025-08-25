Typhoon Kajiki Makes Landfall in Vietnam, Bringing Heavy Rains to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 13th announcement regarding Typhoon Kajiki, which made landfall in Vietnam on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to large parts of Thailand until Wednesday, 27 August 2025.
As of 4:00 PM on Monday, Typhoon Kajiki had moved ashore over the city of Vinh in northern Vietnam, located at latitude 18.3°N, longitude 106.0°E, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of approximately 120 kilometres per hour.
The storm is moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it moves over Laos and into Thailand's upper northeastern region on Tuesday morning.
It is likely to weaken further into a strong low-pressure cell before moving over the northern province of Nan on Tuesday evening.
As a result, Thailand's Northern and upper Northeastern regions will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly in provinces close to the storm's path, including Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Uttaradit, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Chiang Rai, and Lampang.
The Eastern and Western Southern regions will also be indirectly affected.
The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of heavy rain, strong winds, and the accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
The TMD has also warned of a high-risk maritime environment in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves expected to reach heights of 2-3 metres and over 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid storm-prone areas, while small boats are urged to remain ashore.
The TMD advises the public to closely follow updates and to check its website at http://www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 for 24-hour information.
The TMD issued this announcement at 5:00 PM on 25 August 2025 and is scheduled to release the next one at 11:00 PM.