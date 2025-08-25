TMD warns of heavy rains nationwide as Typhoon Kajiki lashes Thailand

Bangkok is expected to see particularly heavy downpours with a 70% chance of rain, while strong winds and rough seas are predicted in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

24-hour forecast

Over the next 24 hours, upper northern, upper northeastern, eastern, and western southern provinces will face heavy to very heavy rainfall. Residents in Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga are urged to beware of flash floods, run-offs, strong winds, and accumulated rain that may trigger landslides, especially in foothill and low-lying areas near waterways.

The southwest monsoon has strengthened over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough is moving across the upper North and Northeast.

Rough seas warning

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are forecast at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres, rising higher than 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm zones. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore.

Typhoon Kajiki track

Typhoon Kajiki, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on August 25 before weakening into a tropical storm and later a depression as it moves into Laos on the morning of August 26.

The storm is then forecast to further weaken into a strong low-pressure system, entering Thailand through Nan province on the evening of August 26. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to the upper northeastern and northern provinces between August 25 and 27.