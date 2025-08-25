TMD warns of heavy rains nationwide as Typhoon Kajiki lashes Thailand

Bangkok is expected to see particularly heavy downpours with a 70% chance of rain, while strong winds and rough seas are predicted in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.
Over the next 24 hours, upper northern, upper northeastern, eastern, and western southern provinces will face heavy to very heavy rainfall. Residents in Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga are urged to beware of flash floods, run-offs, strong winds, and accumulated rain that may trigger landslides, especially in foothill and low-lying areas near waterways.
The southwest monsoon has strengthened over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough is moving across the upper North and Northeast.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are forecast at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres, rising higher than 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm zones. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore.
Typhoon Kajiki, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on August 25 before weakening into a tropical storm and later a depression as it moves into Laos on the morning of August 26.
The storm is then forecast to further weaken into a strong low-pressure system, entering Thailand through Nan province on the evening of August 26. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to the upper northeastern and northern provinces between August 25 and 27.
Thailand weather forecast on August 25–26, 2025 (6am–6am)
Bangkok and vicinity
Thunderstorms over 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h
North
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with strong winds and very heavy rain in some provinces: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 30–35°C
Variable winds 10–25 km/h
Northeast
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with strong winds and very heavy rain in some provinces: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
Southwesterly winds 10–30 km/h
Central
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h
East
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 28–33°C
Southwesterly winds 20–40 km/h
Waves 2–3 m, above 3 m in thunderstorms
South (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
From Surat Thani northwards: Southwesterly winds 20–35 km/h, waves 1–2 m, above 2 m offshore and in storms
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves around 1 m, 1–2 m offshore, above 2 m in storms
South (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
From Phang Nga northwards: Southwesterly winds 20–40 km/h, waves 2–3 m, above 3 m in storms
From Phuket southwards: Southwesterly winds 20–35 km/h, waves around 2 m, above 2 m in storms