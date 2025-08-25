Vietnam plans mass evacuation, China's Sanya shuts as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

China’s National Meteorological Centre said the storm is expected to skim the southern coast of Hainan Island late Sunday before heading towards Vietnam. By 0900 GMT, Vietnam’s weather bureau reported wind speeds of 166 kph (103 mph), with forecasts suggesting Kajiki could strengthen to 180 kph.

State media in Vietnam said 586,000 people are being evacuated from Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang provinces, where the typhoon is set to strike early Monday. Residents in the storm’s path have been told to remain indoors from Sunday afternoon, and troops have been deployed to assist with relief operations.

Seven coastal provinces have banned fishing boats from leaving shore, according to Tien Phong newspaper. Vietnam Airlines has cancelled at least 22 flights, while budget carrier Vietjet also announced cancellations and delays.