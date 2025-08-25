DDPM alerts possible flash floods, run-offs in several provinces

MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

DDPM warns of flash floods, run-offs and high tides in over 40 provinces as Typhoon Kajiki brings heavy rain and strong winds across Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent warnings for residents in multiple provinces to brace for flash floods, run-offs, river overflow and high tides triggered by Typhoon Kajiki.

Typhoon Kajiki moves towards Vietnam

According to the Meteorological Department, Typhoon Kajiki is currently moving towards Vietnam’s north-central coast, with landfall expected on Monday afternoon. The storm has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across northern, northeastern, central, and southern Thailand.

Provinces at risk of flash floods and run-offs

The DDPM said flash floods and run-offs could occur in the following provinces on Monday:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Chiang Rai
  • Nan
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Chanthaburi
  • Trat
  • Phang Nga
  • Phuket

Meanwhile, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya could face flooding due to the Chao Phraya River overflowing its banks.

Flood risk in coastal provinces due to high tide

The department also warned that coastal provinces may experience floods at river mouths and low-lying areas along the coast due to high tide surges. Provinces at risk include:

  • Chachoengsao
  • Chonburi
  • Rayong
  • Chanthaburi
  • Trat
  • Phetchaburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Samut Songkhram
  • Samut Prakan
  • Bangkok
  • Chumphon
  • Surat Thani
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Songkhla
  • Pattani
  • Narathiwat
  • Ranong
  • Phang Nga
  • Phuket
  • Krabi
  • Trang
  • Satun

Additionally, residents of Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga were cautioned about big waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

Tuesday–Wednesday warnings for 40+ provinces

The DDPM extended its alerts to cover flash floods, run-offs, and mudslides in several regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani
  • Central: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Chainat, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan
  • East: Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
  • South: Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket

Authorities urge caution

The DDPM urged residents in risk areas to stay alert, monitor official weather updates, and prepare evacuation plans if necessary. Fishermen were advised to remain ashore due to dangerous sea conditions.
 

