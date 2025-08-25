DDPM alerts possible flash floods, run-offs in several provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent warnings for residents in multiple provinces to brace for flash floods, run-offs, river overflow and high tides triggered by Typhoon Kajiki.

Typhoon Kajiki moves towards Vietnam

According to the Meteorological Department, Typhoon Kajiki is currently moving towards Vietnam’s north-central coast, with landfall expected on Monday afternoon. The storm has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across northern, northeastern, central, and southern Thailand.

Provinces at risk of flash floods and run-offs

The DDPM said flash floods and run-offs could occur in the following provinces on Monday: