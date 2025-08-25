DDPM alerts possible flash floods, run-offs in several provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent warnings for residents in multiple provinces to brace for flash floods, run-offs, river overflow and high tides triggered by Typhoon Kajiki.
According to the Meteorological Department, Typhoon Kajiki is currently moving towards Vietnam’s north-central coast, with landfall expected on Monday afternoon. The storm has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across northern, northeastern, central, and southern Thailand.
The DDPM said flash floods and run-offs could occur in the following provinces on Monday:
Meanwhile, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya could face flooding due to the Chao Phraya River overflowing its banks.
The department also warned that coastal provinces may experience floods at river mouths and low-lying areas along the coast due to high tide surges. Provinces at risk include:
Additionally, residents of Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga were cautioned about big waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.
The DDPM extended its alerts to cover flash floods, run-offs, and mudslides in several regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The DDPM urged residents in risk areas to stay alert, monitor official weather updates, and prepare evacuation plans if necessary. Fishermen were advised to remain ashore due to dangerous sea conditions.