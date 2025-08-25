Trees down, homes flooded as Typhoon Kajiki batters Vietnam

As of 0900 GMT, Kajiki was on the coast of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces, with wind speed easing to 118-133 kph from as strong as 166 kph, according to the country's weather agency.

"It's terrifying," said Dang Xuan Phuong, a 48-year-old resident of Cua Lo, a tourism town in Nghe An province directly hit by the storm.

"When I look down from the higher floors, I can see waves as tall as 2 metres, and the water has flooded the roads around us," Phuong told Reuters.

State media reports said power in several areas in Ha Tinh province had been cut off, roofs were blown out and floating fishing farms were washed away.

Vietnam had earlier shut airports, closed schools, and begun mass evacuations as it prepared for the most powerful storm so far this year.

The government warned earlier of "an extremely dangerous fast-moving storm," adding that Kajiki would bring heavy rains, flooding and landslides.