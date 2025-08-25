Thailand urged to boost investment, exports and overhaul economy to match Vietnam

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continued to expand strongly in the first half of 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment monitored by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

Between January and June, Vietnam attracted US$21.51 billion in FDI, up 32.6% from the same period last year. The total comprised 1,988 new projects worth US$9.29 billion, 826 capital expansion projects worth US$8.95 billion, more than double the previous year, and 1,708 deals in which foreign investors acquired shares in Vietnamese firms worth US$3.28 billion, a 73.6% increase.

The manufacturing and fisheries sector absorbed the largest share, at US$12 billion, followed by real estate (US$5.17 billion), professional, scientific and technical activities (US$1.18 billion), and water supply and waste management (US$902.9 million).

Singapore topped the list of new FDI sources, investing US$2.41 billion, trailed by China (US$2.13 billion), Sweden (US$1 billion), Japan (US$832.3 million) and Taiwan (US$725.8 million). Thailand ranked 14th out of 92 investing countries, with US$59.4 million in new projects.

Meanwhile, applications for investment promotion through Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) also surged in the same period. In the first half of 2025, 1,369 FDI projects applied for BOI incentives with a combined investment of 737.6 billion baht, a 132% increase year-on-year.

Foreign projects accounted for 73% of all applications (1,880 in total) and 70% of the total investment value of 1.05 trillion baht.