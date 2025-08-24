Vietnam plans mass evacuation, China's Sanya shuts as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

Worst-case scenarios

China's weather agency forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds in Hainan and nearby Guangdong province and Guangxi region, with areas in Hainan set to receive as much as 400 mm (1.7 inches) of precipitation.

Sanya issued a red typhoon alert on Sunday morning - the highest in China's colour-coded warning system - and raised its emergency response to the most severe level, according to posts on the local government's WeChat account.

City officials convened a meeting on Saturday evening, urging preparation for "worst-case scenarios" and stressing the need for heightened vigilance to ensure no fatalities and minimal injuries, the government said.

All classes and construction are suspended, and shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets are closed from Sunday. Vessels have been ordered to cease operating in Sanya's waters.

Officials said the lifting of restrictions would depend on the storm's impact.

Sanya is one of China's most popular holiday destinations, attracting 34 million tourist visits last year, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Since July, record rainfall has lashed China north and south in what meteorologists describe as extreme weather events linked to climate change, testing local government readiness and posing significant risk to lives and the economy.

Natural disasters including flooding and drought caused 52.15 billion yuan ($7.28 billion) in direct economic losses in China last month, affecting millions of people and leaving 295 dead or missing, data from the Ministry of Emergency Management showed.