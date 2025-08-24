DDPM uses cell broadcast to warn 15 provinces of possible flooding from storm Kajiki

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced that it has used a cell broadcast system to warn residents in 15 provinces of possible flash floods and run-offs due to heavy rains triggered by tropical storm Kajiki.
The DDPM said on its Facebook page that it sought cooperation from AIS, True, and NT to send warning messages via cell broadcast. Two alerts were issued at 4.12 pm and 4.51 pm.
The messages were sent to residents in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.
The alerts warned those living in low-lying or high-risk areas—such as along riverbanks and hillsides—to beware of mudslides, run-offs, flash floods, and overflowing rivers.
Residents in at-risk zones were advised to move belongings upstairs and evacuate vulnerable family members to safer locations.
The public was also urged to closely monitor official weather forecasts and situation updates. Those needing assistance can call the DDPM hotline 1784, which operates 24 hours a day.
The storm is moving west at around 20 km/h and is expected to intensify as it enters the Gulf of Tonkin, before gradually weakening after making landfall in northern Vietnam on August 25–26.
Between August 24–27, Kajiki is forecast to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with strong winds, across the North, Northeast, Central, East, and western South regions of Thailand, including Bangkok and its vicinity.