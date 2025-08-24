DDPM uses cell broadcast to warn 15 provinces of possible flooding from storm Kajiki

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced that it has used a cell broadcast system to warn residents in 15 provinces of possible flash floods and run-offs due to heavy rains triggered by tropical storm Kajiki.

Mobile operators send urgent alerts

The DDPM said on its Facebook page that it sought cooperation from AIS, True, and NT to send warning messages via cell broadcast. Two alerts were issued at 4.12 pm and 4.51 pm.

The messages were sent to residents in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.