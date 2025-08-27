Tropical Depression Kajiki weakens to low-pressure area; heavy rain warning for five northern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Wednesday (August 27) issued its 20th and final weather advisory (No. 223/2568) regarding Tropical Storm Kajiki and associated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Thailand.

The department reported that a monsoon trough stretches from Myanmar into a low-pressure area over the upper northern region, resulting in heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the north, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan provinces. Residents in these areas are urged to take precautions against hazards from the intense rainfall and accumulated water, which may trigger flash floods and landslides, especially on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.