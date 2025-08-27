Mae Hong Son hit by run-offs, flash floods following heavy downpours

The northern province of Mae Hong Son was struck by run-offs and flash floods in several areas after a low-pressure system downgraded from Storm Kajiki unleashed heavy downpours.

Reports said a run-off swept away a pickup truck in Tambon Pha Bong, Mueang district. Local resident Nusara Tomtaen posted a video on Facebook showing a white pickup being carried off after run-offs caused Tam Khon Creek, Mae Ja River and Mae Sa-mad River to overflow.