Mae Hong Son hit by run-offs, flash floods following heavy downpours

The northern province of Mae Hong Son was struck by run-offs and flash floods in several areas after a low-pressure system downgraded from Storm Kajiki unleashed heavy downpours.
Reports said a run-off swept away a pickup truck in Tambon Pha Bong, Mueang district. Local resident Nusara Tomtaen posted a video on Facebook showing a white pickup being carried off after run-offs caused Tam Khon Creek, Mae Ja River and Mae Sa-mad River to overflow.
The Mae Hong Son provincial administration’s public relations office announced that the main Khun Yuam–Mae Hong Son highway in Tambon Pha Bong was flooded by the run-offs. It said trees and branches were swept onto the road, blocking traffic.
Floodwaters on the highway remained high on Tuesday, rendering parts of the road impassable, the PR office added.