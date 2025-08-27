Heavy rain warnings issued as low-pressure cell and monsoon affect Thailand

Thailand is experiencing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and southern west coast regions due to an active low-pressure cell over the North and the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned residents to remain vigilant, as accumulated rainfall may trigger flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas.

Strong winds are affecting sea conditions, with waves reaching around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

All ships and small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of thundershowers, the department added.