Heavy rain warnings issued as low-pressure cell and monsoon affect Thailand

Thailand is experiencing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and southern west coast regions due to an active low-pressure cell over the North and the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned residents to remain vigilant, as accumulated rainfall may trigger flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas.
Strong winds are affecting sea conditions, with waves reaching around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.
All ships and small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of thundershowers, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 27-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 27-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-33°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 31-34°C.