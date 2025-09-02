Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in Thailand; flash floods and high waves expected

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, Central, and Northeast regions, while the southwest monsoon remains rather strong over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected across Thailand, with isolated very heavy rain possible in the eastern and southern regions (west coast). Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
The strong winds are expected to generate waves in the upper Andaman Sea up to 2-3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres in areas of thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are forecast to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm conditions.
All ships are advised to exercise caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until September 3.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-34°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 31-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.