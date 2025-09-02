Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in Thailand; flash floods and high waves expected

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, Central, and Northeast regions, while the southwest monsoon remains rather strong over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected across Thailand, with isolated very heavy rain possible in the eastern and southern regions (west coast). Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

The strong winds are expected to generate waves in the upper Andaman Sea up to 2-3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres in areas of thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are forecast to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm conditions.

All ships are advised to exercise caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until September 3.