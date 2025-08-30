Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods, high waves and coastal storm surges

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening, while the monsoon trough extends across the upper North and upper Northeast.

Isolated heavy rain is expected nationwide, with very heavy rain in the upper Northeast and Eastern regions. Residents are advised to be cautious of flooding and flash floods, particularly in lowlands and areas near foothills where water may accumulate.

The strong southwest monsoon will also bring heavy rainfall to the eastern and western southern provinces. Winds are pushing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand to 2-3 metres, with waves exceeding 3 metres in areas of thundershowers. All ships are advised to exercise caution, small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf should remain ashore, and coastal communities along the East and southwestern coasts should be alert to possible storm surges from August 30 to September 2.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the central South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and make landfall over Quang Binh district, Vietnam, this evening. It is forecasted to weaken into a depression as it moves over northern Laos and further into a strong low-pressure area, which will travel along the monsoon trough into northeastern Thailand tonight and northern Thailand by August 31.