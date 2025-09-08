Tapah weakens but intensifies southwest monsoon in Thailand

According to weather advisory no. 11, at 1pm on Monday (September 8), Tapah over Guangdong province in China had already weakened into a tropical storm.
By 4pm, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 23.2°N and longitude 111.2°E, with maximum sustained winds of about 85 kilometres per hour. It was moving northwest at around 25 kilometres per hour.
The TMD stressed that Tapah will not directly affect Thailand’s weather. However, it will strengthen the southwest monsoon covering the country.
The department also advised travellers heading to southern China to check weather conditions before travelling during this period.
The public is advised to follow updates from TMD via its website at www.tmd.go.th, or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.