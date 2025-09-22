Tens of thousands join anti-corruption protests in Metro Manila

Emotions ran high as tens of thousands of people staged protests in various parts of Metro Manila on Sunday, Sept. 21.

The demonstrations were held on the anniversary of the declaration of martial law under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in September 1972.

The number of people joining “Baha sa Luneta” (Flood in Luneta) reached 80,000 in an hour.

In the morning, all eyes were in Manila, particularly at the Baha sa Luneta protest that centred exactly in Rizal Park, where the country’s national hero Jose Rizal was executed on Dec. 30, 1986.

Hundreds of protesters, composed of various attendees from first-time rallyists to members of sectoral groups, lawmakers, and celebrities such as Jodi Sta. Maria and Angel Aquino trooped to the pedestrian crossing right in front of the Rizal Monument.

The protest focused on condemning the anomalies in flood control projects and calling for accountability for the personalities involved in the developing controversies.