Philippines unveils ambitious plan for modernising aviation sector

In a series of keynote speeches at the 2024 Aviation Summit on October 2-3, high-ranking officials unveiled an extensive transformation agenda encompassing infrastructure upgrades, digital modernisation, and regulatory reforms.

The two-day summit, themed “Climbing Towards Sustainable, Safe, Smart Philippine Aviation”, was organised by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Asian Business Aviation Association, and the Department of Transportation.

Philippine Transport Secretary Jaime J Bautista highlighted the success of airport privatisation efforts, citing the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport as a prime example and announcing plans to extend this model to regional airports.

The ambitious scheme aims to nearly double Manila airport's capacity from 35 million to 62 million passengers annually. Additionally, construction of the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan is set to commence in 2025, with San Miguel Corporation planning to build an elevated highway and railway line for enhanced connectivity.

Bautista announced improvements for multiple regional airports in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines recently upgraded the country's air navigation management system. Further enhancements to communications, navigation, surveillance / air traffic management systems are scheduled for next month through a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.