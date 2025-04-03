Race Against Time: Rescue Teams Battle Bangkok\'s Collapsed Skyscraper

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Bangkok on 28th March 2025, international rescue teams swiftly mobilised to assist Thai authorities in the aftermath.
Among the first to respond was a 22-member team of highly specialised experts from Israel, comprising specialists in disaster response and search-and-rescue operations.
In an exclusive interview with a small group of Thai media on Thursday, Colonel Y, an officer with extensive experience in handling natural disasters worldwide and leader of the Israeli team, shared insights into his team's tireless efforts to locate survivors and recover those tragically lost beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.
"Something inside told me, I know I will get the phone call," he said, explaining their proactive preparations even before the official call for assistance arrived on Saturday morning. Within hours, the team was en route to Thailand.
Since their arrival on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli team has been working “shoulder to shoulder” with Thai authorities and other international rescue delegations.
Their primary objectives are twofold: to provide the most accurate assessment of the situation, aiding in the precise location of missing individuals, and to support decision-makers in navigating this complex crisis.
Colonel Y emphasised the urgency of their mission:“We are running against time. Every minute that passes is critical, especially in the first 96 hours.”
He explained that while the initial 96 hours are crucial for locating survivors, his team continues to exert every effort even beyond this “golden window”.
The challenges faced by the rescue teams are immense. The collapse of a 34-story building, with dozens of people trapped beneath 75,000 tonnes of concrete and iron, posed an extraordinary challenge to all rescue workers on site.
According to Colonel Y, the complexity of this disaster was unparalleled.
“Skyscrapers are not supposed to fall. When they do, it becomes one of the most challenging missions any team can face.”
"Just imagine it's a mountain of concrete and iron," Colonel Y described, highlighting the difficulty of locating individuals within the debris.
He noted the particular complexities of this disaster, with its mix of nationalities and the uniformity of the building's structure, making identification and location incredibly difficult.
“It’s a riddle that almost impossible to solve,” he admitted, yet with determination added, “We will solve it.”
The Israeli team brings unique capabilities to the operation, combining cutting-edge technology and intelligence-gathering techniques, along with engineering expertise and real-time data analysis to locate victims with precision.
Colonel Y highlighted their expertise in engineering, specifically in understanding how collapsed structures behave, a crucial skill distinct from standard building engineering. Their intelligence unit employs sophisticated methods to gather and analyse data, creating a comprehensive picture of the disaster site.
Their approach includes 3D modelling of the collapsed structure, tracking how the building fell, and cross-referencing survivor testimony to predict possible locations of those still trapped.
This process, often seen in films as an instant solution, in reality takes painstaking effort, combining thousands of fragments of information over days of intense calculations.
“It’s quite a unique way to solve the riddle,” Colonel Y explained.
Beyond the technical expertise, Colonel Y spoke of the emotional toll and the importance of teamwork. He recounted a poignant moment when a team member, after interviewing survivors in hospital, returned with “a sense that I met a friend.”
He emphasised the strong bond formed among the rescuers, their ability to communicate without words, and the vital support they provide one another.
Meanwhile, the relentless nature of the mission requires extraordinary mental resilience. The team operates in shifts, but works together whenever a critical mission arises, regardless of exhaustion or timing.
To manage the intense pressure, the team engages in daily debriefs, sharing their experiences and emotions.
Psychological support within the team is vital, as Colonel Y explained: "We check on each other constantly. Each person has an unofficial but important role—to back up their teammate. We share everything, support each other like a tight-knit family, and we will continue to do so long after this mission ends."
Collaboration between different national teams has also been a source of strength. Colonel Y described a scene in the early hours of the morning.
"You could see an Israeli rescuer being supported by a Thai rescuer, behind him an American, and behind him another Thai. A chain of rescuers working together, shoulder to shoulder, trying to save lives. That tells the entire story."
Israel’s Strong Bond with Thailand
Israel’s commitment to assisting Thailand in its time of need reflects the close diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Israel's Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, also present, emphasised the strong friendship and collaboration that led to Israel’s swift response.
She noted that the decision to send the delegation was made by the Prime Minister and that government officials worked tirelessly even on the Sabbath to expedite the team's arrival.
“When Thailand was in need, the least we could do was come. Israel and Thailand are good friends, and in times like these, we stand together.”
The Ambassador expressed her admiration for the dedication of the rescue team, some of whom had come directly from an 11-hour flight and had barely slept since their arrival.
“According to Jewish values, you always reach out to a friend in need,” the Ambassador stated, emphasising the strong ties between Israel and Thailand.
She praised the resilience and composure of the Thai people in the face of the disaster and commended the leadership of Thai authorities, noting the seamless cooperation between all rescue teams working at the disaster site.
“This is a tragedy, but if tragedy happens, you would want to be under a real leader, and I see real leadership here,” she said.
A Promise to Keep Going
As the rescue operation continues, Colonel Y affirmed his team's unwavering commitment.
“As long as we feel we can assist and that what we are doing is meaningful, we will stay,” he declared.
This commitment echoes the collective determination of Thai, Israeli, and other international teams—ensuring that no effort will be spared in the search for survivors.
In the face of overwhelming devastation, the spirit of resilience and international solidarity shines through. The collaborative efforts in Bangkok stand as a testament to the unwavering determination of rescue workers—united by a singular goal: to never give up.