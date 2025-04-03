Race Against Time: Rescue Teams Battle Bangkok\'s Collapsed Skyscraper

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Bangkok on 28th March 2025, international rescue teams swiftly mobilised to assist Thai authorities in the aftermath.

Among the first to respond was a 22-member team of highly specialised experts from Israel, comprising specialists in disaster response and search-and-rescue operations.

In an exclusive interview with a small group of Thai media on Thursday, Colonel Y, an officer with extensive experience in handling natural disasters worldwide and leader of the Israeli team, shared insights into his team's tireless efforts to locate survivors and recover those tragically lost beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

"Something inside told me, I know I will get the phone call," he said, explaining their proactive preparations even before the official call for assistance arrived on Saturday morning. Within hours, the team was en route to Thailand.

Since their arrival on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli team has been working “shoulder to shoulder” with Thai authorities and other international rescue delegations.

Their primary objectives are twofold: to provide the most accurate assessment of the situation, aiding in the precise location of missing individuals, and to support decision-makers in navigating this complex crisis.

Colonel Y emphasised the urgency of their mission:“We are running against time. Every minute that passes is critical, especially in the first 96 hours.”

He explained that while the initial 96 hours are crucial for locating survivors, his team continues to exert every effort even beyond this “golden window”.

