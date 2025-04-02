Bangkok Rescue Teams Cling to Hope as Foreign Experts Find Air Pockets in Collapsed Building

Rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok have entered a critical phase, with international experts reporting the discovery of air pockets within the rubble, raising hopes of finding survivors.
Despite the grim discovery of deceased individuals, the assessment that the interior is not excessively hot has bolstered the determination of search teams.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt addressed the media at the Chatuchak Incident Command Centre, providing updates on Tuesday on the ongoing rescue operation following a recent earthquake.
He confirmed that multiple fatalities have been discovered within the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, with an estimated 12 bodies yet to be recovered.
"We are proceeding with the search and rescue meticulously, focusing on the removal of large debris," Chadchart stated. "This operation, which commenced last night, involves the deployment of four heavy-duty cranes, including a 600-tonne crane, to carefully lift and clear the wreckage."
While no signs of life have been detected, the international rescue team, renowned for its expertise in complex urban search and rescue, has identified promising conditions within the collapsed structure.
"The experts have indicated that there are air pockets inside, and the temperature is not excessively high," the Governor explained. "This gives us hope that survivors may still be found, provided they are not critically trapped."
The emphasis has shifted to prioritising the search for potential survivors, with the recovery of deceased individuals taking secondary precedence.
"We are retrieving bodies where it is safe to do so, but our primary focus remains on locating those who may still be alive," Chadchart emphasised.
The rescue operation has seen a collaborative effort from various agencies, with forensic teams now on-site to gather evidence. The Governor acknowledged the challenges of providing definitive survival probabilities.
"It would be misleading to offer percentages," he said. "We are operating with hope and trusting in the expertise of the international team, who believe there is still a chance of finding survivors."
The Governor concluded by reiterating the commitment of the rescue teams to continue their efforts, driven by the belief that survival is possible.
"We are placing our faith in the experience of the international experts," he said. "They have advised us to persevere, and that is precisely what we intend to do."