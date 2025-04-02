Bangkok Rescue Teams Cling to Hope as Foreign Experts Find Air Pockets in Collapsed Building

Rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok have entered a critical phase, with international experts reporting the discovery of air pockets within the rubble, raising hopes of finding survivors.

Despite the grim discovery of deceased individuals, the assessment that the interior is not excessively hot has bolstered the determination of search teams.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt addressed the media at the Chatuchak Incident Command Centre, providing updates on Tuesday on the ongoing rescue operation following a recent earthquake.

