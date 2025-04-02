Myanmar earthquake triggers 264 aftershocks, affects Thailand

The report followed an 8.2-magnitude earthquake centred in Mandalay last Friday, impacting both Myanmar and Thailand.
The division detected earthquakes with magnitudes of 1.0-2.9 in Nan, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, and Lampang between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Similar incidents occurred in Myanmar, Laos, and China, with the latest quake striking northern Sumatra, Indonesia, the division said.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, Thailand experienced nine earthquakes with magnitudes of 1.0-2.9. Additionally, 39 earthquakes were recorded near Thailand, including 23 with magnitudes of 1.0-2.9, 13 between 3.0-3.9, one between 4.0-4.9, and two between 5.0-5.9.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Erawan Centre reported 34 injuries and 22 fatalities in the capital as of 4pm on Tuesday. Among them, the collapsed State Audit Office building accounted for 19 injuries and 14 fatalities.